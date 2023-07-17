Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Destiny Media Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. 11,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.