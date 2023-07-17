Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Destiny Media Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. 11,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
