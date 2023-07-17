Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $64.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:STT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in State Street by 3.1% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after buying an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.