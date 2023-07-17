Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

