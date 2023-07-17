Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DIISY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 166 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($2.08) to GBX 152 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.71.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.