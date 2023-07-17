Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $36.77. Approximately 460,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,704,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $192,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Further Reading

