Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.69. 30,716,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 45,361,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

