DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $52.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.62, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $198,007,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DocuSign by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,841,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

