Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $366.04.

Shares of DPZ opened at $384.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.18. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

