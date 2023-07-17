Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Short Interest Update

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Dongfang Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Dongfang Electric Stock Performance

DNGFF remained flat at $1.22 during trading on Monday. Dongfang Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36.

About Dongfang Electric

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and sale of power generation equipment in China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Renewable Energy Equipment, Clean and Efficient Energy Equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern Manufacturing Services Industry, and Emerging Growth Industry.

