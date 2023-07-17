Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
DOUG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 512,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,052. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.97.
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $213.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.
