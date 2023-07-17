Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

DOUG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 512,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,052. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $213.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

About Douglas Elliman

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after buying an additional 159,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 52,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 279,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.