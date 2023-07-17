Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dowa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Dowa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $31.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Dowa has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Featured Stories

