Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.68

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 73907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

Insider Activity

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,359.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

