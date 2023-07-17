Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.68

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 73907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,359.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
