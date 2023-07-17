DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Down 63.8% in June

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the June 15th total of 550,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.2 days.

DITHF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 411 ($5.37) to GBX 372 ($4.86) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of DS Smith stock remained flat at $3.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

