Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the June 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DPG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 115,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,313. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Insider Activity at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In other news, VP Eric Elvekrog purchased 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $163,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,285 shares of company stock worth $76,623 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 75,338 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $719,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the period.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

