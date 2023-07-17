easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 580 ($7.46) to GBX 620 ($7.98) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 615 ($7.91) to GBX 610 ($7.85) in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.08) to GBX 570 ($7.33) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.17) to GBX 585 ($7.53) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.43.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

