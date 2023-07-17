easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT Lowered to GBX 610

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 615 ($7.91) to GBX 610 ($7.85) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.17) to GBX 585 ($7.53) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.33) to GBX 580 ($7.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.08) to GBX 570 ($7.33) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $510.71.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of ESYJY opened at $6.36 on Thursday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

