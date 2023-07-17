Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the June 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.36. 387,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,623. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.