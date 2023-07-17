Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the June 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.36. 387,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,623. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter worth $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter worth $163,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.