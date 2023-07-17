Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ECL opened at $188.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.20. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $189.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

