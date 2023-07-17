Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist Financial

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.25. 2,882,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,631. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.