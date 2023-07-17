Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 88,861 shares.The stock last traded at $31.15 and had previously closed at $31.45.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $553.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 736,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1,111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 206,881 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 288,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

