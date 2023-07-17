EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EnWave Price Performance

NWVCF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,584. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.