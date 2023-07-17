EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EnWave Price Performance
NWVCF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,584. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
EnWave Company Profile
