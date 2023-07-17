Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.74 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,983. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

Featured Stories

