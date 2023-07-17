Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Lowered by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.7 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

EQR opened at $68.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

