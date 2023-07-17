Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Up 190.3% in June

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 190.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eramet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Eramet stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.86. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993. Eramet has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eramet in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

Further Reading

