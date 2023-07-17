Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ESS. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.
Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.53. The stock had a trading volume of 338,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.83. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
