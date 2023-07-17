Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, an increase of 186.6% from the June 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ethema Health Price Performance

OTCMKTS GRST traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,738. Ethema Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. The company operates through two segments, Rental Operations and In-Patient Services. It also operates addiction treatment centers. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017.

