Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, an increase of 186.6% from the June 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ethema Health Price Performance
OTCMKTS GRST traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,738. Ethema Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Ethema Health
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ethema Health
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Ethema Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethema Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.