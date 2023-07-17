Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,900 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 596,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

OTCMKTS CUYTF remained flat at $38.73 during trading hours on Monday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.