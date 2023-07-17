Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,900 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 596,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance
OTCMKTS CUYTF remained flat at $38.73 during trading hours on Monday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
