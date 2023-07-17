Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 584,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Expensify Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.77. 371,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Expensify has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $643.51 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,750 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $62,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,742 shares in the company, valued at $633,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,352,676 shares in the company, valued at $20,082,529.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 281.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 928.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 274,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 247,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

