Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.11. Farfetch shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 3,126,799 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $33,352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 10,781.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,732,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

