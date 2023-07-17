Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Up 158.7% in June

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the June 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,672. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

