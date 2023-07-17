Financial Comparison: TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) versus Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $13.53 million 3.78 -$66.22 million ($3.01) -0.70 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 151.96 -$23.71 million ($0.99) -8.87

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TScan Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TScan Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

49.2% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -419.38% -68.23% -42.07% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -7,266.90% -110.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TScan Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 445.02%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.54%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats TScan Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors. The company also developing TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-205 for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it engages in the developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer; and a collaboration agreement with Amgen to identify novel targets in Crohn's disease. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.