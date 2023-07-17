First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
FDEU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,995. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.