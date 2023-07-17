First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

FDEU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,995. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2,293.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

