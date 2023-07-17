First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 167.1% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FCT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 66,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,597. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.