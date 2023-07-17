First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.89

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.89 and last traded at $119.89, with a volume of 16291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.11.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXL. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1,054.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

