Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 310.7% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLXT remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

