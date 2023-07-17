Flow (FLOW) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $644.22 million and approximately $37.92 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,443,912,631 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

