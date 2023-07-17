Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.21. 53,823,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,388,668. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

