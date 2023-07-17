Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.