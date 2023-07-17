Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 303.0% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $36.55.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

About Franklin Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 406,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after buying an additional 93,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.