Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 303.0% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FRAF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $36.55.
Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%.
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
