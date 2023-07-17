Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Down to $14.31

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $13.92. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 534,353 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. 500.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 17.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at $813,774,740.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 650,000 shares of company stock worth $13,932,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

