FuelCell Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 19,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,082 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 759.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,123,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 992,515 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 131.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of FCEL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,108,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,211,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.83. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

