Fundamentum LLC Buys 1,311 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $228.18. The company had a trading volume of 638,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,643. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average of $238.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

