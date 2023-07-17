Fundamentum LLC Buys 153 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.11.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $422.20. The company had a trading volume of 593,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,946. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.54 and its 200-day moving average is $399.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $296.95 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

