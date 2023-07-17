Fundamentum LLC Buys 274 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $197.93. 209,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,419. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

