Fundamentum LLC Has $13.42 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Fundamentum LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $452.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $453.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

