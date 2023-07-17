Fundamentum LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fundamentum LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.1 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.31. 969,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

