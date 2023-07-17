Fundamentum LLC Sells 252 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fundamentum LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Eaton by 148.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.99. The stock had a trading volume of 274,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.96 and its 200 day moving average is $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $205.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

