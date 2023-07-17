G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $202.84 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

