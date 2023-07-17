Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $202,385.18

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $778.18 million and $202,385.18 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $5.19 or 0.00017157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform.

