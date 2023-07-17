Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $778.03 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $5.19 or 0.00017112 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $778.03 million and approximately $845,254.02 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.19322859 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $978,307.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

